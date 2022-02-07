Big Brother Naija star, Prince Enwerem has taken to social media with a post suggesting a more effective way to get Nigerians to get their PVCs

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem has taken to social media to suggest a more effective way to get Nigerians to register for their Permanent Voter's Cards (PVCs)

The reality star shared a tweet where he noted that free shows might be a way to get Nigerians to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 elections.

He suggested that artistes should host free shows across the country and make the gate fee their PVCs.

Prince noted that the strategy might work wonders in pushing the agenda beyond social media.

"Scenes where Naija artists come together and host free shows all over the country and the only gate fee is to show your PVC… another way we can push the “get your PVC agenda” It’ll really work wonders in getting our message out there beyond SM, but then what do I know?"

Reactions

@SavvyRinu:

"BBNaija celebrities can also organize meet and greet with PVCs. Think about it."

faithposh5493:

"This guy get wisdom nd he's using it, but will others support this motion that's the pro no?"

sleekyunicorninteriors:

"Prince for president oo."

chrome_ent:

"Davido did something like this in 2019 though."

iam_emmah06:

"Making a lot of sense I swear. In the likes of naira Marley, olamide, Wizkid and burna boy!! But it’s very sad that they only care about their personal pockets!"

abuja_kayamata:

"If celebrities could troop out during endsars and pull a free shoe then they can DO THIS."

