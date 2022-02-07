Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, might have a long list of problems, but money and how to spend are not on it

The movie star recently got people talking on social media after he spent almost nine million naira on food and drinks

Zubby also bragged about his doings as he shared the receipt from the restaurant on Instagram for all to see

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has sparked reactions online with his recent escapade on the streets of Lagos.

The actor took to his Instagram page to brag about how he spent money, totalling about nine million naira in just one sitting.

Zubby Michael brags about his doings on social media Photo credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Zubby shared receipts from his purchases in a Lagos restaurant and it covers food, drinks, expensive wines, alcohol, and appetizers.

He did not caption the post but rather bragged with the hashtags.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

While some people are used to celebrities and rich people flaunting their lifestyles on social media, others think that Zubby's show off was unnecessary.

Some other Nigerians however used the receipts as a means of motivation to work harder.

Read some of the comments about the post on social media below:

dontzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz_:

"Shey na Coca cola be 60k or Coca*ine which one?"

de_majestic1:

"Na 8 million I dey see abi na my eye dey pain me "

kinghashthattag:

"Lamb Chops, N58k.... Is it Mary's little lamb that was slaug*htered? "

wendypeterschere:

"So posting it shows what?, or what do we do about it?"

omabarbie1:

"Where them Dey see this money."

_ososee:

"I will never be poor again pls say it after me?"

chucksbaby:

"Doings get level."

Patience Ozokwo celebrates Zubby Michael with emotional video on birthday

Zubby Michael marked his birthday on February 1, 2022, and he alerted fans online with a celebratory post.

The film star shared a photo of himself dressed in what appeared to be a costume for a movie and accompanied the snap with a birthday message to himself.

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, also made sure the day did not pass by without celebrating it. The film star shared an emotional video of a special moment she shared with Zubby.

She also accompanied it with a caption where she gave fans an insight into the celebrant’s character.

Source: Legit.ng