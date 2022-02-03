Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega, recently questioned a follower for thinking they have a say on her matter

The reality star shared a video on her page and her colleague, Boma, decided to drop a reaction to the post

According to the fan, Boma should not have commented on that particular post because it will earn Tega backlash

Following their escapade in the house as well as the huge backlash that followed, fans of BBNaija's Tega are of the opinion that Boma should be careful around their fave.

In a post sighted online, the mum of one did her version of a viral video and in the caption, advised people not to let anyone stop them from finding their true love.

Just like many others, Boma decided to react to the video with fire emojis but the gesture did not go well with a fan.

According to the fan, Boma was not supposed to comment on that particular video because he would eventually earn Tega backlash on social media.

Tega however did not find the fan's intervention funny as she asked why Boma should not comment on the video.

She also asked why fans feel like they have so much control over people's lives.

Reactions

Social media users had different things to say. Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

strongyardinfo:

"Tega, be slow to speak."

emcee_blaqout:

"People and not minding their business Na five and six."

obiajumike:

"Lol, the moment you projected yourself to the public as a celebrity, that’s when you signed up for alleged fans to have a say in your life, its part of the mud that comes with the rain, deal with it."

tims_ley:

"See person dey wan help o she dey ask why why why."

sbn_michael:

"Una never tire for this tega and boma?? Leave this people na. They’re also humans ‍♂️‍♂️"

mercy_avdrielle:

"This is actually disrespectful to her husband but again he is into clout chasing as well."

