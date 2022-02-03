Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been called blessed by many especially when it comes to her beautiful family

The actress recently shared a complied post of videos and photos showing her kids in their element

The video Omotola shared also has throwback photos of her and her pilot hubby and where they are in present times

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has got people gushing over her family as usual with a post on Instagram.

The mum of four shared a compilation video of photos, both throwback and present, and clips of her children just being themselves.

Omotola Jalade reiterates unconditional love for her beautiful family Photo credit: @realomosexy

Omotola shared the glow-up journey of herself and her pilot husband as she shared throwback photos of them having fun as young adults and recent photos of them as parents.

She also used the opportunity to reiterate her unconditional love for her beautiful family.

"Unconditional ♥️Aquarius season."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

aycomedian:

"And you shall be called Blessed."

dolapohabeeb:

"All that matters."

mercytheamazon:

"My family This made me really smile. God bless and keep you all ❤️❤️"

hairbyluchiez:

"Still the best celebrity married woman for me.❤️"

classic_debbie01:

"God continue to put that smile on your faces ijn."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Family love ❤️ is unconditional."

omonioboli:

"Family over everything ❤️❤️❤️"

mz__tianah:

"What can be more beautiful than this?"

goodbadgurltimah:

"You are a blessed and lucky mum."

carolinenwachukwu90:

"Beautiful family, you're blessed."

stevenhaastrup:

"It has to be unconditional to be called LOVE. By the way, who draw that thing?"

