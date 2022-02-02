Josh2funny recently decided to gift one of his long term crew members, Erezi with a car for his hard work

The comedian revealed that the producer has been with him for four years and he turned comedy into a great sound

Josh2funny also disclosed that the producer was on eof the best gifts he received from the late Sound Sultan

A hardworker should be rewarded and comedian Josh2funny recently did that with one of his crew members.

The comedian took to his Instagram page with a video of the moment he surprised his producer of four years with a car.

Josh2funny appreciates producer with new ride Photo credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

According to Josh, the young man, Erezi who has been loyal to him turned comedy into a great sound.

He also revealed that he met the producer through the late Sound Sultan who passed away last year and made sure to note that the car is just the beginning of other things he would do.

"Just got a small gift for my guy @cautionlxe LXE aka EREZI has really tried for me, 4 years and he turned comedy to great sound THE BEST PRODUCER I know and an amazing artiste wey no get label, he produces Afro sound and still does my sound well, Loyal guy LXE, one of the best gift I got from Sound Sultan, This is just the beginning bro, this one small, manage am."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

sirbalocomedy_:

"Wow thanks very much boss. God bless you @cautionlxe."

themichaelcollins_:

"Congratulations my brother ❤️❤️"

savemilli:

"A good man always looks after his people, good job king."

collinsaugustine_55:

"Na skit de give all this money "

official_bethelisreal:

"How come comedians are becoming so rich than our musicians these days?"

investor_maclean:

"Where una Dey see all these money with all those your Mumu skits "

iam_dsunflower:

"Grateful heart. Unlike some wicked daft boss. They won't even appreciate you with ordinary biro."

