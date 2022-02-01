Wizkid's third baby mama and manager Jada is a favourite and it's not surprising that their son, Zion is well loved as well.

Between putting the singer on the world map and jetting off with him for tours and concerts, Jada still makes time for her son.

Wizkid's Jada and Zion serve goals in cute photos Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

It is also evident that Zion means a lot to his beautiful mum seeing as he takes up half the space on her page being showered with accolades even though he has his own Instagram page.

From loved up moments, to play, chilling, and taking sneak peeks at work, Legit.ng brings you some photos of Jada and Zion serving adorable mother and son goals.

1. Assistant speaker

This is perhaps the photo that best depicts how attached Zion is to his mum despite her busy schedule.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Little man looked alright just being held by his mama in a room full of people. There is no better way to spot a mummy's boy than this.

2. Catching flights

Zion is one of the most travelled kids in the world and is his mum's favourite 'handbag' on every tour in any continent.

We don't know how Jada gets him to cooperate for sick shots such as this.

3. Besties

If Zion is not helping his mum out at meetings or doing sound checks, they get to have cute little moments like the one below.

The joy on their faces just from talking to each other is beautiful to see.

4. Gangsta

At 4, Zion already knows how to get ready and into poses just like his mum. Both mother and son look like they're ready to take over the street or maybe just the pose.

5. Chill buddies

Just like how Zion likes to chill with Wizkid by the pool or the beach, Jada also gets her turn with their cute boy.

Doing all the hard work won't be great without having some time to chill, just mother and son.

I love Wizkid with all my heart

Wizkid's manager, Jada Pollock used a question and answer segment as an opportunity to reveal how much the singer means to her.

On the question of if she loves Wizkid, Jada proclaimed that she loves the singer with all her heart and she has never loved anyone like that in her entire life.

Jada shares a son, Zion, with Wizkid and she has made it known that she wants to have a big family with him in future.

Source: Legit.ng