Actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media in celebration of hitting 12 million followers on Instagram

The actress and her daughters were spotted vibing to Celine Dion's song in an adorable video post shared to mark the new milestone

Mercy expressed her gratitude to fans as many took to the comment section with congratulatory messages

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie is no doubt one of the most followed Nigerian celebrities on the social media platform, Instagram, and her numbers are only getting higher.

Just recently, the actress took to her page in celebration of hitting 12 million followers.

Mercy Jonhson shared a cute video to celebrate 12 million IG fans. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has stayed with her on her journey.

She equally pointed out how she has had to take time off to focus on raising her kids and being there for them.

The actress wrote:

"12million wow, this is for you all....Thank you and Love you big.... I wasn't forced into this but nothing else just matters but them.My Family Selfless love is always costly, Fear can't afford it, pride doesn't understand it but My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Congratulations Mami."

angellafanta said:

"Congratulations mama you deserve more than this more to come"

okuku_beautyhub said:

"Congratulations mama we love you."

ethelike said:

"Of course.. You're our . We will always love you. Thank you for being an amazing person. You have shown us that you can be you and still find love and happiness. My God! It has been a pleasure being your fan."

chatelle_anyere2021 said:

"Ur babies are extra pretty I love how u manage them and still look pretty."

