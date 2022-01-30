Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo got people dropping accolades after she recreated a neat version of Portable's song Zazu with Olamide and Poco Lee

The movie star delved into the different elements in her gear to bring each unique singer to life according to how they appeared in the video

Fans and colleagues of the Iyabo Ojo could not help but gush river the creativity and reiterate that she indeed is the queen of TikTok

Popular actress and unarguably the queen of TikTok Iyabo Ojo recently reminded Nigerians why she wasgiven the ultimate crown on the video app.

Many have recreated scenes from the visuals of Portable's Zazu with Olamide and dancer, Poco Lee, but Iyabo Ojo blew minds away.

Fans hail Iyabo Ojo's creativity Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Nobody does it better

The mum of two played the role of the three singers in the video and reenacted the mannerisms and scenes appropriately.

From climbing her car, to the signature bolnde hair on Portable's head, Iyabo Ojo did not miss even at Olamide's part.

The actress' outfits also correlated with how each of the musicians would have appeared individually.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Tik Tok Queen jor, even me sef gree"

prettymikeoflagos:

"Nobody does it better… Queen Kong of social media "

yetundebakare:

"It’s all the costumes and attitude for me Give it up for the Queen of TikTok ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you murdered it."

lamodemag:

" you nailed it. Its the attitude for us."

mc_tagwaye:

" oh my God, you’re da*mn good at sh*t mehn ‍♂️"

kadibeautycraft

"We give President to you for tiktok period "

weirdmcofficial:

" ohhh my what are we going to do with u @iyaboojofespris "

