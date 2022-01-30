Popular kayanmata seller, Jaruma is known for bragging about how effective her products are, but they seemed to have failed her

In the midst of her recent release after Ned Nwoko arrested her, Jaruma's ex-husband, Fahad seemed to have moved on to another woman

Fahad shared a photo of a woman believed to be his new lover and it has got people talking on social media

Quite a number of people are convinced that Jaruma products are all fake seeing as they hfilled toelp her secure her home or marriage.

Jaruma's ex-husband, Fahad is believed to have moved on with another woman he recently posted on his Instagram story channel.

Jaruma has been lying that her marriage is still intact Photo credit: @jaruma_empire/@thetattleroomng

Fahad didn't write much with the photo he shared, but it was enough to get people talking about Jaruma's kayanmata.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

cute_glowie:

"Jaruma power powerless power "

_luwaherself:

"I no pity any body pass than people wey don waste money buy jaruma’s kayanmata to lock man "

__ewatomilola___:

"even kayanmata seller chop breakfast "

jasmine_precious:

"Jaruma 2022 didn’t start well for you oo , but I pray it ends well for you "

balo_ng:

"Nobody is above breakfast as in NOBODY "

_diinno_:

"She couldn't keep her man?? Same person helping others keeping married and unmarried men."

alex_turnt:

"So las las,her product no work for her?"

graceeluv:

"And Jaruma is claiming they are still married. Nobody lie reach that woman."

splendid_cakes_and_pastries:

"So with all all she is selling her husband still left her? Don't be deceived all those things you waste money to buy. Aman that cannot be kept can't be kept oh."

Court grants Jaruma bail after spending 4 days in prison

Popular Nigerian aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma was in court on Friday, January 28, in Abuja but she eventually gained her freedom.

She faced a four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public against Prince Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' husband.

Jaruma had pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer applied for bail which the judge granted on Friday, January 28, 2022.

