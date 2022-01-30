Actress Mercy Aigbe has been the topic of discussion for days now following her marriage to promoter, Adekaz

While the movie star has been bashed by many she seems to be unbothered but has been sending out word to those dragging her

In a video sighted online, the mum of two via a song, listed out the things that would happen to people who continue to talk about her

Popular actress, Mercy Aigbe might not have given an official ststemht or reason for falling in love with her new man, Adekaz, but she has been taking care of her haters.

Mercy unveiling her boo caused a mixed uproar on social media, while several Nigerians called her out for taking a married man from his wife, some of her colleagues congratulated her and looked away.

Mercy Aigbe is still replying people's comments over her marriage Photo credit: @relmercyaigbe/thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen dancing to a song which highlighted terrible things that would happen to those who say bad things behind her back.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

darchy_kanem:

"Funny how all this noise the Man hasn’t posted or said anything about her. So much energy in the wrong place"

joycelia_emerald:

"Together forever na 6 months o"

missabiodun:

"Nice 1 mama! Best reply to all haters "

nancysoma99:

"But why her husband Adeoti never posted her picture on his page? not even one pix.. hmmmmmm."

zomzycouture:

"It’s better to keep calm and stay in your house, a lot has been said already. No need to keep replying . Let the future speak for itself ✌✌"

beeteespro:

"Oh my goodness, she really has time."

i.am.naaza:

"Omo e don too much."

My ex-husband and new boo were never friends

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, cleared the air on the relationship between her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and her new boo, Adekaz.

According to the mum of two, both men were never friends despite the fact that her ex-husband shared photo of all of them together.

The actress cleared the air in an interview with TVC. In a video making the rounds, she denied the claims.

Source: Legit.ng