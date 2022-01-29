Bobrisky has taken to social media yet again with videos where he showed off several bundles of cash

The crrossdresser in his usual fashion donned an outfit as he stacked the money in his hands while dancing

While some people noted that Bobrisky would eventually return the money to the owner, others could not help but highlight the unusual shape of his head

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has got people talking yet again, and this time it is because of his physical appearance.

In a video sighted online, the socialite who donned a gorgeous outfit with full makeup on, was seen dancing to a song which played in the background.

Some Nigerians say that Bobrisky's head has grown bigger Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, in his usual fashion, Bobriaky flaunted bundles of money and announced that he was on his way to having a great weekedns.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians have realized that most of the cash celebrities show off online are borrowed and they are sure that after the stunt, Bobrisky would return the bundles of cash to the owner.

One thing that people however noticed was that the size of Bobrisky's head and face seemed to have increased. Read some of the comments sighted below:

simply_zaynab_:

"Bob dun dey fat oooo"

adorable___meee:

"Why is his head so big?? "

koralxslimcurvy:

"Bobs face ooo , he needs to stop taking whatever he’s taking."

jess_poshy:

"E get as Bob shape be abeg !! Him head big pass him body !! Abi na my eyes "

efe2real:

"Shim is returning the money soon "

personalmarketwoman:

"Since I know they rent money now, I cannot be moved."

bibi__choco:

"I dont understand how bobriskky is looking like now."

Bobrisky indefinitely postpones N800 million mansion's housewarming

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, announced that his highly anticipated housewarming has been postponed.

According to the crossdresser, he had to postpone the party because someone copied his aso-ebi fabric and made 1000 pieces of it.

Bob then added that as a result, he had to order a different aso-ebi and would not hold his party until it arrives in the country.

Bob also noted that he would not reveal the new date for his housewarming party until the aso-ebi arrives.

Source: Legit.ng