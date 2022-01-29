Popular actor Alesh Sanni recently glot the shock of his life at a party with the kind of souvenir he and other guests received

In a video shared on his Instagram story channel, the actor showed the moment he received a live chicken which was even tied with a pink ribbon

Actress Omoborty who was also at the party expressed shock when her souvenir was also placed on her table

The popular saying; 'there's no party like a Lagos party' gets truer by the day and Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni recently had an amusing experience.

The young actor who attended a Lagos party recently took to his Instagram story channel with a video of the moment received an unusual souvenir.

Alesh Sanni receives unusual souvenir at Lagos party Photo credit: @iamalesh

Source: Instagram

Alesh who could not hidenhis excitement/surprise held a live chicken while another person tried to tie it with a pink ribbon.

The actor wasn't the only one who got the souvenir, his colleague, Omoborty also exclaimed out of shock when hers was dropped on her table.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

official.__betty:

"Person go dress up finish with ur dior shoe come carry chicken for hand dey waka I love Nigerians"

bisciousbeee:

"Nothing can beats Lagos parties "

callmedamy:

"Yoruba parties do the most "

ladyque_1:

"Na better souvenir be this o"

khayz_gram:

" this my tribe ehn. We do the absolute most "

queensamadora:

"Stress, why not kill the chicken have it frozen and packed."

tonia_am:

"Yoruba parties and weird souvenirs 5&6"

__sweet_annie:

"You can never see it all with lagosians "

Faithia Balogun reveals aso-ebi package of up to N150k

Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Balogun, is counting down to her one of a kind birthday party set to hold in Lagos in February.

Her colleague, Bimbo Thomas got people talking with the breakdown of the coordinated outfits aka aso-ebi that will be worn at Faithia's party.

The package is divided into two parts, Gold and Platinum with the lowest price being N60k and it goes all the way up to N150k.

Some of the people who saw the post wondered where these celebrities get the money they are spending lavishly.

Source: Legit.ng