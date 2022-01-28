One of Davido's crew members, Isreal DMW, is as popular as the singer himself and he recently made a shocking revelation

In a video that has made the rounds on Instagram, the logistics manager was seen traditionally calling on the gods to strike him down if he fails to protect Davido

While some people admired Isreal's loyalty, others could not help but point out that he could still betray the singer

Singer Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has got people talking with his latest shocking revelation on social media.

The logistics manager in a video that has made the rounds on Instagram was seen traditionally appeasing the gods with alcohol as he beseeched them to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for his boss, Davido.

Isreal DMW is willing to take a bullet for Davido. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react

Isreal's statement generated mixed reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

pretty_gloria16:

"This OBO is Isreal's God on earth."

sir_godric1:

"The guy truly love David."

mobileapp_website_developer:

"Eye service or worshiping money?? "

emini_kabex:

"Clown him as you like, fact remains people that are selflessly loyal to their Boss like Isreal no reach 3 for this Lagos."

timwesttt:

"Peter for Bible do pass like this, yet he denied Jesus 3 times. Isreal, zukwanike."

stanceyyy__:

"Wetin highness cannot do does not exist "

wendy_adamma:

"David is a good man but I’m sure Israel doesn’t mean it literally "

iamkolleysbright:

"Peter do pass this one oo and he still denied Jesus."

Davido scolds Isreal DMW for pulling off shirt inside a club

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have a thing for riling the musician up and getting him to act out of character on occasions.

The controversial individual was among members of the 30BG crew who showed up for Davido during a gig he had at a recently launched nightclub in Lagos.

Isreal appeared to have gotten carried away as he yanked his shirt off in the middle of the event.

However, a video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido scolded the grownup man and ordered him to put the shirt back on.

Source: Legit.ng