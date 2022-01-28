Actress Blessing Obasi has shared a testimony of how she used a photoshoot as a prophetic mantle for her marital destiny

The movie star noted that even though she was not in a serious relationship, she made the photo look like it was for her introduction

Blessing who got married in September 2021 also used the post as a point of motivation for her fans

Popular actress Blessing Obasi got married to her lover and colleague, Stan Nze, in September 2021 and she recently shared with fans a noteworthy moment before her union.

She took to her Instagram page with a photo where she dressed like a bride in a traditional outfit with the right accessories and well made-up face.

Blessing Obasi says she did an introduction shoot with just herself. Photo credit: @blessingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

I did an introduction shoot

Blessing revealed that she did a photoshoot in 2018 which she tagged her introduction shoot even though she wasn't in a serious relationship.

According to her, it was an act of faith that she used as a prophetic mantle for her marital destiny.

"Flashback Friday to 2018 when I did this shoot in faith as a prophetic mantle for my marital destiny even though I wasn’t in a serious relationship.. and captioned it “ FIRST OF ALL INTRODUCTION."

The actress also used the opportunity to encourage her fans to never get tired of speaking positivity into their lives.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

okoliesteph:

"I tap into grace mam, same shall be my case in Jesus name.. Amen "

tesycakesisland:

"I key into this in Jesus amen. 2022 is my year of divine marital settlement Amen."

catalyst1434:

" yes he willl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. God be praised. May the joy of the Lord in your home be permanent."

aphiakissella:

"Wow, that's faith...God is good...I tap into your blessings dear❤️"

kessie_onlinetz:

"So beautiful, and God gave you his best creature Mr Nze! I love you both!! "

Stan Nze reveals why he married his wife Blessing Obasi

Nollywood actor Stan Nze said he decided to marry Blessing Jessica Obasi because she gives him peace and she's the one God created for him.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Nze said he received a lot of negative comments from people who told him he married a 42-year-old woman.

According to the 32-year-old actor, his wife is his friend and she's a hardworking woman with a good heart.

Source: Legit.ng