Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state has taken to social media to thank BBNaija star, Whitemoney

Oluomo revealed that he was surprised by the courtesy visit and he had a fruitful discussion with the singer

While some people hailed Whitemoney and MC Oluomo, others could not help but point out that the BBNaija star is gunning for something else

Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney has got people talking after he paid a courtesy visit to Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos state.

MC Oluomo shared a video of himself and the BBNaija winner in the midst of other people as they had a conversation.

Mc Oluomo shares video of Whitemoney in his house

Source: Instagram

The chairman in his caption noted that he was surprised by the visit, but they had a fruitful conversation.

"I was surprised when the winner of bbnaija season 6 Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi A.k.a Whitemoney @whitemoney__ pay me a courtesy visit. I had a fruitful discussion with him and I must confess it's nice having him around. Thanks, @olufunmilagos for making this happen. wishing you more height and success."

Nigerians react

adebimpe.yekini:

"Wow love dis Whitemoney we appreciate so much King always their for everything."

iamadebimpe_:

"The money is white and sweet daddy ❤️"

sir_shegee:

"So whitemoney can speak yoruba language this fluent "

gen.bugatti:

"Eh Whitemoney na make it by all means o. Dis one no send anybody only him pocket. 9ja blood."

lover_of_whitemoney:

"This is wise...I love thiswhitemoney you are doing well."

straight_2_d_point:

"hehehehe make I no talk wetin dey my mind sha"

adebukolaolose

"Whitemoney you want to learn omo onile or you want to learn work, or you just dey network?"

MC Oluomo becomes honourary member of ICPSP

MC Oluomo bagged honourary membership from the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP).

MC Oluomo shared the good news on his Instagram page and expressed gratitude for the achievement.

Top delegates from the NURTW were at the event held at Oko Agege on Thursday, November 4, to celebrate with their chairman.

He hinted that the official induction will be done in the United Kingdom by January 2022.

