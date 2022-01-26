Ubi Franklin has also shared his opinion concerning Sammie Okposo's confession about cheating on his wife

The talent manager noted that even though no one is perfect, cheating is bad for someone on Sammie Okposo's level

Ubi also prayed that God will forgive the gospel singer, but Nigerians think that the talent manager is not in any position to talk about cheating

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, shocked many after he tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her.

As expected, different reactions have followed the apology and popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin shared his opinion.

Cheating is bad at his level

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Ubi started off with the imperfection that plagues humans and how everyone is not proud of their actions at some point.

He continued by saying that for Sammie Okposo's level and what he stands for, cheating is bad. Ubi also prayed that God will forgive the gospel singer as he heals from the ordeal.

Nigerians react

Ubi Franklin dropping an opinion on the matter did not exactly please people majorly because he has about 4 baby mamas and a truckload of drama.

tam_of_tghx:

"Even Ubi too?"

annynft:

"Abraham, Father of all Nation, don drop motivational quote."

q_meenahh:

"Father Abraham sef dey drop 2cents"

muna_chimsooo:

"The least person to comment in this matter just commented "

maro_reigns:

"Many religion ministers are on this table but who them catch be the real thief."

kesslulu__:

"I know I shouldn't judge , but UBI take several seats."

nyppsy:

"But cheating is cool at your own level and what you stand for? "

Sammie Okposo withdraws apology post

Top Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, took down his apology post to his wife, Ozioma, after admitting that he cheated on her.

The singer made this public knowledge after he penned down an apology where he admitted his sin and also announced that he suspended himself from the ministry.

However, in a new development on Wednesday, January 26, the gospel singer took down the apology post from his page which is now on private.

