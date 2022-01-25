The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed friends and colleagues become enemies for years, while some reconciled others continued to live with their differences.

Perhaps the one that shook Nigerians to their core is the splitting of singing twins, P-Square. The brothers refused to associate with each other for over four years which shocked Nigerians with each passing year.

Nigerian celebrities who let peace reign by forgiving each other Photo credit: @peterpsquare/@wizkidayo/@realmercyaigbe/@burnaboygram/@davido/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Nollywood has also had its fair share of beefs, fights and online call outs, and in recent times, some celebrities put aside their differences which made fans happy.

From those whose source of beef remains unknown to those who had strong reasons for pulling away, Legit.ng brings you a list of some celebrities whose reconciliation still give fans joy.

1. Wizkid and Davido

For many people, they had no idea what went wrong with the duo who were once friends at the beginning of their career. To date there is no known concrete reason as to why the singers drifted apart.

Over the years, fans have also escalated the situation, but recently, Davido and Wizkid sent social media into a frenzy when they hugged each other at a club.

2. Burna Boy and Davido

Burna Boy ended 2021 by squashing his beef with Davido as he revealed that his colleague was not trying to vie with him one on one.

He added that they both figured out themselves eventually and everyone must love themselves by force this year.

3. Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally ended their long term beef last year to the joy of fans and even their colleagues.

The actresses even cleared the air over reports that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

4. P-Square

Last year ended on a good note for fans of singing brothers, P-Square as they finally ended their almost five-year-old beef.

Social media went crazy with celebration as the brothers reunited in a heartwarming video where they hiugged each other tightly.

P-Square even threw a concert just like many other stars for their fans.

5. Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun refused to continue 2022 with their long-time beef as they embraced peace during the first week of the new year.

Iyabo Ojo even shared a heartwarming photo of them on her page to show that all is back to normal between them.

The reunion most likey made their colleagues happier than fans.

In conclusion, everybody wins when everyone gets along. Our Nigerian stars are making us proud on the international scene and it pays no one to see them become enemies.

