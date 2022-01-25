A video of Wizkid in a club telling a lady to come with him with just hand gestures has got people talking on social media

The singer was going up a flight of stairs with his cew when he spotted the lady below and few seconds later, the lady was on her way to him

Nigerians have made a joke of the situation with many, even men noting that they would go if Wizkid called on them as well

It's not news that Nigerian celebrities especially men can get almost any lady thsy want with just a snap of their fingers.

Popular singer, Wizkid has got people confirming that fact with a video which has made the rounds on social media.

Lady gets up immediately to meet up with Wizkid Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Wizkid was spotted going up a flight of stairs with his crew wmembershen he spotted a lady below.

With just his hands, the singer summoned the lady and his men immediately tried to clear the road as she fought her way through the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kittyiremide:

"OmoWizkid you no show love o"

kaybugar:

"Your GF go just leave your side. Foluke ti bizza."

blacboytunde:

"You think he was joking when he said agbomo wa but ama gbomo lo in mood."

_chisom____:

"What if they know each other?"

naomicrystal1:

"It would have been disrespectful if she didn’t go na."

sunrise_official1:

"She wants to chill with the big boys dream come true "

dhebenjamins_:

"You wan say no before? A whole Machala."

mr_bezzzo:

"And the girl actually got up immediately "

rhexmilly:

"Wizkid dey do like say na him be the president Body dey catch am "

Source: Legit.ng