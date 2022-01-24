Nkechi Blessing and some other Nollywood actresses are on the set of a movie and it looks like beyond the work, they are having fun

In a video sighted online, veteran actor, Pete Edochie looked like he had just arrived as he sat on a chair

Nkechi and Destiny Etiko playfully fought to hug Edochie on their knees as they both claimed him as their father

It's no doubt that veteran movie star, Pete Edochie is well-loved and respected among his colleagues, both old and young.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the proof of love and respect was demonstrated.

Nkechi Blessing and Destiny Etiko kneel to greet Pete Edochie Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

He's my daddy

Edochie was sighted on a movie set with younger actresses, Nkechi Blessing and Destiny Etiko who fought each other for his attention.

Destiny reached the older actor first as she went on her knees to give him a hug, Nkechi ran after and knelt down before the chair Edochie sat on.

Nkechi crawled on her knees to also give the veteran a hug as Destiny kept reiterating that he is her father.

Refusing to be out of the pack, Nkechi told her colleague to move away so that she can hug her father as well.

In a playful manner, the actresses wiggled their massive behinds dramatically.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

sandychi91:

"So dis is the movie they are doing in my area that is Dino house."

oma_neree:

"Hian... What's with the shaking of ike biko. Lololol... But yea, good one ladies, it's good honor our elders."

dera_acholonu:

"Aww it’s their excitement and kneeling for me."

hussaina__husniiya:

"Una wan use bombom choke daddy."

blaqpearl__:

"It’s the wiggling as*ses for me!!I don’t understand why."

Source: Legit.ng