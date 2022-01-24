Mercy Aigbe's marriage to Adekaz has caused different uproar and reactions on social media with most bashing the actress

Adekaz's wife with whom he has three children has finally broken her silence with a post several hours after the news made the rounds on social media

The wife's statement further earned Mercy more bashing as Nigerians noted that the actress did not have mercy on the mum of three

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is currently the hot topic on social media following her marriage to movie promoter Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

While some people supported the actress, several have taken to social media to drag her for ruining another woman's home.

Adekaz's wife says she did not lose Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/@gistloverblog_1

Source: Instagram

Adekaz's first wife reacts

While people are dragging Mercy for her choice of husband, others are showing sympathy for Adekaz's wife with whom he already has three grown kids.

Taking to her Facebook page, the woman identified as Asiwaju Coutoure disclosed that she did not lose anything.

In her words:

"Losing someone who doesn't respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss. Thank you all."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

zeedah_hairr:

"This is so sad. They will just come from no where and sna*tch person husband just like that. I feel for this woman. God is with you Awon oloribu Gboko GbokoAnd they go they happy."

shahadahh__:

"Mercy no show mercy at all."

ms_pet:

"All these Celebrities,why dem like to dey sna*tch person husband self."

october20.20:

"Omo! See as them take jazz collect person husband with full grown up kids. I just Dey pity the woman."

naijahousewife:

"So true... It's like good riddance to bad rubbish."

jahdeysolah:

"Some men are shameless sha. He left his wife and kids to be doing yeye photo shoot up and down."

Mercy Aigbe's ex-hubby digs out throwback photo

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe stirred massive reactions on social media after she unveiled her new lover as Kazim Adeoti.

Among those who have taken to social media in reaction to the unveiling is the movie star’s former husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry. Gentry took to his Instagram page with an old group photo.

In the photo which was taken when he was still with Mercy, the couple were captured alongside Kazeem and his first wife.

