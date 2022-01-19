Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to drag his cousin, Dele Adeleke, for his Osun governorship ambition

Davido also claimed that Dele dared to mention the death of his late mother, Vero, who raised and cared for him, in an article

Dele has dropped a lengthy speech where he talked about how much he cherishes Davido's late mum

The politician also revealed that he has been threatened by Davido's fans but his resolve to run against their uncle is unshaken

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to bash his cousin, Dele Adeleke, over running for the Osun state governorship election alongside his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer called out his cousin over an article where he dared to include the death of his mother, Vero, who raised and cared for him.

Davido's cousin says singer's fans have been threatening him Photo credit: @deleadeleke001/ademolaadeleke_01

Dele had replied Davido with a lengthy message explaining how much his mother meant to him and how his fans have been coming for him.

I would never denigrate her memory

Dele pointed out that he also lost his mum at a tender age like Davido and he cherishes his mum, Vero too much to allow anyone or himself ridicule her memory.

He continued by saying that since the singer is the king of social media, so many of his fans have threatened him but he doubts that Davido sent them.

Dele also said that irrespective of politics, he has maintained decoru in the face of provocation and respects Davido's decision to support their uncle, Ademola Adeleke to become Osun state governor.

Nigerians react

omoh.whunmi:

"Very matured man."

amaka.maya:

"What's Davido's point exactly? He should contest a position because your uncle is contesting? Why not support both and let the best man win? This is bullying from davido and it's not fair."

lascodeaminu:

"Davido is actually making this man trend though making him more popular "

auxford__:

"Davido’s saying “we are enemies”, this man is talking about “one big happy family” ‍♀️"

akwanwa_chioma:

"I no this man type. They sound so calm and peaceful to the public... But let's think it well. What will make davido we all know to be this provoked. It's well though."

not_a_civillian:

"Nobody win when the family feuds."

ayam_kvng_paulkidi:

"All this noise is uncalled for, like he said may the best man win!"

tashawrites_:

"I think this is all just a huge misunderstanding that can be sorted with a sit down."

Source: Legit.ng