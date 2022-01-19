Actress Toyin Abraham has dissociated herself from an unknown individual who has been scamming people with her and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi’s identity

The actress made it clear that they will never go around asking people for money as she urged members of the public to disregard requests from the individual

Many were seen in the comment section bashing the individual while calling on the actress to ensure follow the matter through

Actress Toyin Abraham has cried out on social media and called on her fans, followers to disregard messages from an individual defrauding people with her and her husband’s identity.

Toyin explained that the fraudster is using her name and her husband’s picture to carry out the evil act.

Toyin Abraham cries out as man defrauds people with her, husband's identity. Photo: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood entertainer equally added that a complaint has been registered with the financial institution involved.

"So we found out the name on the acct is a different name so the person is using my name and my husband picture to defraud people but the name on the Account is different name and not my name Thanks opay for responding on time and helping out Please we will not ask for money or anything from anyonedo not fall victim please."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Toyin also shared screenshots of the individual's conversation with one of his victims.

See her post below:

Reactions

erifeoluwa__ said:

"Please use them as scape goat,track that number."

_kehindebankole said:

"How he formed the voice or went somewhere to crop it out is waste of talent he could be using to do legit stuff."

temiloluwa30_ said:

"Definitely that’s the person number....just add 0 to it and u can track him down! Your account number on OPay is ur number after removing the 0."

ajulofoods said:

"Nawa ooooo, instead of them to use same energy to work for legit money na how to defraud someone they will be looking for anyway as for me if you are planning to defraud me be careful make I no even defraud you sef in the process because na all us us dey craze for this country."

Toyin Abraham celebrates birthday of benefactor who got her career back on track

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, celebrated a man that got her career back on track, Mr Wale Olaleye.

The actress said she lost all hope at a point and relocated to the US, vowing never to return to the movie industry before she met the man.

Toyin offered her heartfelt prayers to the man in a lengthy post and admitted that she cried while typing the words.

Source: Legit.ng