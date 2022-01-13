Popular Actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish have been in a battle of words with Uche Maduagwu over their public display of affection

Anita was seen breastfeeding her husband, and Madugawu could not help but call them out in his usual fashion

Seeing as the actor refused to let them be, MC Fish recently took to Instagram to shade Maduagwu and his career

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has continued to slam Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, after their recent public display of affection.

MC Fish has however refused to relent in dishing out appropriate replies for Maduagwu's rant about how he and his wife choose to express their love.

MC fish tells Uche Maduagwu to mind his business Photo credit: @realmcfish/@uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Apply your moral wisdom and ethics to your career

MC Fish advised the actor who loves to call people out for not doing the right thing to channel the energy into his career.

He continued by saying that Maduagwu's career and confused sexuality which is being saved by his red bra needs all the wisdom it can get.

The actress' hubby also advised Uche to change his wardrobe and of course, his famous red bra.

According to MC Fish, the actor loves to be in other people's businesses and that's why he keeps adding other people's achievements to his.

The MC also used Maduagwu's recent PR stunt with Jim Iyke to throw a jab at him.

"We outside @cupid8fashion_bckup how far those bras I ordered?"

See the post below:

Reactions

nana_ay01:

"This one no be stray but na straight bullet I sabi who e hit."

symplly_nikky:

"Lmfao uche's career is long dead naa."

kanmaa_:

"That cage she has locked you inside won’t allow you have sense."

praisenzerem:

"Real fish, just admit your mistake. Don't be fooled by a woman's behavior."

tallguy_steve:

"Red bra never marry coz of confusion, he dey advice couple wey dey give us joy... This life no balance."

aishaoro:

"They no dey answer madddd person.. he's not worth it.. no mind am."

Focus on your career and red bra

Actress Anita Joesph's husband MC Fish shared a video showing the moment he was thanking God for his wife's beauty. According to him, he's seen beauty before but the actress' own is a discovery.

The actress' husband shared the video in reply to Uche Maduagwu's post about his public display with his wife.

MC Fish then stated that whoever has a problem with the way he does things means such a person is not minding their business.

Source: Legit.ng