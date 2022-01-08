The photo of Tobi Bakre struggling to balance on a horse has found its way back to social media after a young man executed the stunt perfectly

While struggling to hold on, the reality star grabbed a hold of the horse's neck, a topic which trended for days

Following the new dragging, Tobi has shared a video from which the photo emerged to show what exactly happened

In 2019, Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre tried to do a stunt on a horse but failed woefully as he struggled to balance while hanging on the animal's back for dear life.

Tobi held both the reins and horse's neck as he struggled not to fall in the photo, a fact that got people talking.

Tobi Bakre shares video from horse saga Photo credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

The photo has now found it's way back to social media after a young man shared a photo of him perfectly executing the stunt Tobi Bakre tried to pull.

Can we all be mature?

Reacting to the new development, the father of one shared a video from which the photo emerged, probably in a bid to explain what exactly happened.

Apparently, despite the fact hat Tobo held on tightly to the horse's neck, he still got thrown into the large body of water where the shoot took place.

"Can't we all just be mature "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ebuka:

"I hope this horse is having a happy 2022"

aishaak49:

" so this is what happened poor horsey "

georgeokoro:

"The funniest this on the internet today .. This horse is still traumatized walahi"

hormodollarporh:

"They dont see the struggle they just open their mouth waa...sorry jare daddy malik"

daddyslittlegirl1000000:

"How do y’all dig out theses things from the past "

duchessella1:

"Tobi don move on please you guys should leave him alone "

Tobi Bakre welcomes first child

Nigerian Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has got everything to be grateful for this new year as he welcomed his first child from wife, Aanu.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the media personality said that his child gave him a perfect ending for 2021 as he was birthed on Thursday, December 30.

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

