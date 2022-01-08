Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has found himself in a sticky situation following his statement to the Oba of Benin

The socialite who is in Benin for an event had out of excitement, called on the Oba to ask for his hand in marriage

Despite his apology after some dragging online, a Benin elder has released a video advising Ehi who invited Bob to the city to kick him out

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has found himself in deeper trouble after he jokingly mentioned in a video that the Oba of Benin should marry him.

The statement did not go down well with indigenes of the state who pointed out that the statement was disrespectful to their monarch.

Send him out of the town

Seeing as the ctossdresser was invited to Benin by popular socialite, Ehi Ogbebor, an elder has taken to social media to advise her to send him out of town.

According to him, he understands that she has invited people for her party in Benin and what the crossdresser stands for, is not accepted in the state.

The elder also tagged Bobrislky's statement provocative and silly against their monarch. He commanded Ehi to drive Bobrisky to the park by herself and send him back to where he came from.

He reiterated that the crossdresser is a bad influence who is not welcome in their land.

Nigerians react

busarhz:

"Bob had better leave…. Benin people I hail ooo"

omoborlahnleh:

"Misplaced priority. Mtchewww. Bob is nobody's problem. When are we going to be concerned with greater things?"

benny_lee04:

"But he was playing sha nothing serious."

masika_parish:

"Bobrisky ain’t going anywhere deal with it."

omathetravelwriter:

"Anyone taking this serious needs help biko… Bob is not your problem "

misskemisharon:

"Bob talks too much, he would have just gone to the event quietly and leave! He just couldn’t resist the urge to spill his double personality complexity syndrome yadiyadi trash talk vulgarities.

Bobrisky shares epic before and after photos

Nigerians crossdresser and socialite, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky stirred massive reactions online when he posted two before and after photos of himself.

The socialite looked entirely different in his old photo compared to the more recent one as he reflected on his journey to stardom.

Bobrisky attributed his wowing transformation to money and declared that money is all anyone needs.

