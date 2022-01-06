One joy of parenthood is seeing your kids exhibit stellar qualities that you possess, the icing on the cake is seeing them look almost, if not exactly, like you.

Children of Nigerian celebrities are loved just as much as their parents if not even more. Some of these kids look like their parents spat them right out of their mouths.

Some Nigerian celebrities and their kids could pass for twins Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@patienceozokwo/@davido

A number of them look like a younger version of their parents and it is interesting to think that they would probably completely grow into their parents in years to come.

Legit.ng brings you some celebrities and their beautiful lookalike kids.

1. Iyabo Ojo

The actress and her beautiful daughter, Pricilla would almost pass for sisters. The young lady is growing up to become a beautiful young woman. In a couple of years, we would have a second version of Iyabo Ojo.

2. Davido

It's no news that Davido is a great father to his three kids, but his first daughter Imade is his female version.

There's no need for introduction or guesses when you see the six-year-old anywhere.

3. Regina Askia

The ex-actress second daughter, Teesa, is a beauty to behold, just like her mother. The young lady is a spitting image of her mum and for every photo shared, Nigerians can't get over the beauty both mum and daughter possess.

4. Omotola Jalade

Omosexy's first daughter Princess is her spitting image and it is beautiful to see that the young lady and her sister are gradually shaping up like their mum.

Princess is the younger version of her mum and in a couple of years, another Omosexy is on our hands.

5. Wizkid

Wizkid's first son, Tife looks just like his superstar dad, the boy also has the swags and is one of the most stylish celeb kids.

Just like his dad, Tife's looks is already attracting the girls to him.

6. Ruth Kadiri

The actress' two-year-old child, Reign, looks too much like her for a toddler. Reign looks like a baby version of her mum and they share the same facial features.

7. Patience Ozokwo

One of the daughters of the veteran actress looks so much like her and just like others, they share the same striking features.

The young lady is her mum's twin and they would actually pass for sisters instead of mother and daughter.

8. Sikirat Sinddodo

The Yoruba actress marked her daughter's birthday recently and fans could not get over how much they look alike.

Light skinned like her mum, the young lady needs no introduction at any gathering.

9. Yul Edochie

A couple of months ago, Nigerians assured the actor that he does not need to run a DNA test on his kids, especially his daughter.

Yul's sons stood no chance as their sister packed all the resemblance available and even has the same nose as their dad.

10. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's son, Juwon is her male version, despite the fact that the actress has an older daughter, Juwon decided to be her twin.

The actress and her son have the same face shape and they have the same smile.

11. Mercy Johnson

The actress' first child, Purity, is her spitting image and the older she gets, the more she transforms into a little version of her mum.

Dark skinned just like her mum, the nine-year-old is the only one out of Mercy's four kids who look like her yet.

