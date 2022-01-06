Popular COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has been called out by actress Uzo Osimkpa over his statement about Igbos' refusal to spend money on God

The pastor had said that despite the fact that Igbos claim to believe in God, they find it difficult to give the church money

Uzo took to social media with a lengthy speech debunking the pastor's claim and also warned him to leave her tribe alone

The actress noted that Fatoyinbo is not the best person to judge Igbos especially since he has allegations piled against him

Popular COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, might have moved on with his life, but quite a number of Nigerians have refused to forget the allegations of harassment levelled against him.

The pastor during a sermon in his church recently alleged that Igbo people find it hard to donate to the church despite their claim of believing in God.

Actress Uzo Osimkpa calls Biodun Fatoyinbo senseless over statement about Igbos. Photo credit: @uzoosimkpa/@biodunfatoyinbo

Source: Instagram

Uzo calls out Fatoyinbo

Nollywood actress, Uzo Osimkpa did not take the pastor's statement lightly and she took to her Instagram page with a lengthy note blasting the pastor.

The actress all through the post stressed that Fatoyinbo is not in any position to call out her tribe seeing as he had allegations levelled against him by Busola Dakolo and other women.

Uzo continued by pointing out that Igbos are the ones who help build church communities and extend love to other tribes.

The movie star further added that the COZA pastor whom she tagged senseless judged a whole tribe because of his pocket.

Not stopping there, Osimkpa also urged Fatoyinbo or people coming to defend him to come ready for the violence and venom she has in store.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

feyifunmi:

'I never see tribe wey value, spends and respect their priests, parishioners like igbos."

__kach22:

"He is a little broke and needs more money."

emperor_gcw:

"Exactly, to show you church is business Igbo Na en mate?? His father!!"

Folashadeeey:

"Are you angry because they did not donate to God or you?Coming from someone like you!God is indeed patient!"

chymarvel:

"Sis give it to him hot hot biko vawulance is d key."

