Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe clocked 44 on January 1, 2022 and she was lovingly celebrated and spoiled with expensive gifts

Days after, a friend of Mercy's decided to surprise her with several bundles of cash which might run into millions

The actress could not contain her excitement as she screamed for joy when the gift was unveiled

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is still basking in the euphoria of her 44th birthday and one of her friends decided to pull a surprise o n her days after.

In a video shared by the mum of her Instagram page, it captured the moment her friend Susan walked in with a bag filled with bundles of cash.

Mercy Aigbe's friend surprises her with birthday gift

Source: Instagram

Mercy could not contain her excitement as she jumped and screamed for joy, she even fought hard not to break down in tears.

"Another surprise Ha! @susanchanelbeauty.

The actress made another video where she showed off the money while hyping her friend.

"Susan @susanchanelbeauty ti bo card oh!!!! Ha! I should be doing my birthday Everyday oh! O ti zeh!!!!!!!"

"Mood 2022! O ti Zehhh!!!!! You wanna chill with the big girls ❤️ Birthday cash gift from @susanchanelbeauty thanks!"

Nigerians react

udemberchukaz:

"The same bundle she gave Laura ikeji...hope it's not audio?"

moyolawalofficial:

"Congrats plenty money things "

iyaboojofespris:

" on my way to you "

bobbysylva:

"Dem say dem dey borrow money so I no dey believe anybody "

mummyjay333:

"Enjoy ma,well deserved."

a_n_i_t_a.i:

"Congratulations but we all know how mummy mercy like to lie ...happy birthday ma."

Yvonne111_:

"When she is through she will go return it to mallam back "

kingemmylion:

"From mercy to Aigbe"

deejaybeekee:

"Abeg the male actors no dey get friends way dey surprise dem too?"

Mercy Aigbe's stylist surprises her with gifts

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had the time of her life on her 44th birthday after her hairstylist of 10 years surprised her.

The movie star was filled with so much joy after a group of drummers and trumpeters stormed her home and played a beautiful tune that she danced to.

One of those present quickly went forward to wear a happy birthday sash for the actress and her hair stylist also sprayed her wads of N1000 notes as the celebrant danced.

The beautiful moment was captured on video and posted on Mercy Aigbe’s Instagram page.

