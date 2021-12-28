Celebrity besties, Imade and Davido are off for a good time with their mums, Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu in Ghana

In a video sighted online, Tiwa shared a video of the moment gavee an update about their trip and Imade made it her job to repeat his words

An amused Tiwa continued filmed and has a smile on her face as the two adorable children gave the update after each other

Two celebrity kids who are well travelled are bestfriends Jamil and Imade and from the look of things, they will be spending some time in Ghana together.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Tiwa Savage was recording a video, and her son, Jamil decided to give the update that they were on their way to Ghana in their private jet.

Jamil and Imade head to Ghana for a good time Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@realimadeadeleke

Imade who had been leaning on her mum the whole time decided to join in the video and repeated the same words Jamil said.

Enjoying what she just did, Imade waited for Jamil to say something else and repeated it again. Jamil however, did not seem to mind.

Reactions

chief_afunwa1:

"Did I hear my boyfriend what ???"

jadenetiosa:

"Are they using their phones on air now?"

Imade and Jamil hang out at the beach

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu treated her daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage's son Jamil Balogun to a beach outing.

There was no doubt that the little children had fun as they were spotted smiling in beautiful photos.

Imade and Jamil were spotted with a cute puppy that was snuggled to the little girl's chest. The 6-year-olds were also pictured beside a basket of food with smiles on their faces.

In fact, Davido was one of the people that commented on Imade's post when she shared photos from their fun day on her page.

Mermaid-inspired Halloween look

Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke and some of her friends looked dashing in different Halloween-inspired looks and Nigerians could not stop talking about the kids.

The daughter of the musician appeared as a mermaid with her long red hair and pink dress that depicts the look of the river goddess.

In one of the videos she shared on her Instagram page, she was heard telling one other kid that 'you can lie' and the statement got people talking.

