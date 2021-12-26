Nollywood actress, Omoborty has been well celebrated by fans, colleagues, and loved ones on her birthday with kind words and gifts

The actress took to her Instagram page with several videos of moments she was surprised with gifts from her loved ones

Omoborty could not hold in her emotions as the surprises rolled in, one of which is gold jewelry with her name on it

Birthdays are days of joy and Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty has been to the moon and beyond on her special day.

The mum of two has been well celebrated by fans, colleagues, clients and loved ones on social media and she shared some of her surprise moments on Instagram.

Omoborty gteets suroprised on birthday Photo credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Omoborty gets overwhelmed with gifts

In the first video the actress shared, she read a note attached to the gift from a brand and she could not hold back tears as she appreciated the brand with kind words.

'Thanks so much spedy weight loss… despite not working with the brand presently… you shower me with unconditional love and brighten my day! God bless you immensely. Thanks for the money bouquet @spedy_weightloss @ajoke_surprises.'

Watch the video below:

"Thanks so much @spedy_weightloss this is not taken for granted "

See the post below:

In another video, the mum of two showed off a neck piece with a pendant of her name.

"Yaaaaaay!!! My sweetest CEO came with a bang dripping 18 Carat Gold in my name “BORTY”. God bless you sis I really appreciate this . Thanks @lucianoclothier_jewelry."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday sister miii "

adetokunbo_jokotoye:

"Happy Birthday Sis. Wishing you long life and prosperity in good health "

tayo_suleiman_:

"Happy birthday to you Long life Amiiiiin enjoy your day "

damiallen:

"Happy birthday momma wish you more in wealth and in riches keep shining for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

johnsonolajumokefavour:

"Merry Christmas ma’am it’s well with you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️speedy- weightloss may God continue surprising you positively."

Omoborty celebrates son's 21st birthday

Actress Omoborty is now the mother of a 21-year-old young man called Ayomide and the film star could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a video of her donning a white robe with her hair flying over the place as she happily danced to a Hausa song.

According to her, Ayomide, who is her first child, clocked 21 on Friday, December 3.

