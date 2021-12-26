Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has used this festive period to highlight how much God has done for her

The movie star has taken to her Instagram page to share photos of the dilapidated house she grew up in

Etiko who now lives in a mansion recounted how rainy days were a nightmare for her family and how she has been finally blessed

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth and her recent post on Instagram is proof.

The movie star who recently bought a house as a birthday gift months shared a photo of the house she grew up in.

Destiny Etiko shares grass to grace story Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The old house looked poorly maintained and close to ruins with half of the roof damaged. Destiny disclosed that she and her family dreaded rain because their roof would leak and their home filled with water.

The actress who has every reason to be grateful to God broke down in tears as she reminisced on her childhood.

According to her, not only has God blessed her but he has also wiped tears off her mother's face.

"Had a recap of my growing up this morning and I literally broke down in tears and yes I have every reason to be grateful to God. We always prayed that rain shouldn’t come cos once it does....our roof would take off and our rooms would be filled with water the roof leaked (uncontrollably). But today, God has not just blessed me but has wiped the tears from my mother’s eyes."

The actress also used the opportunity to motivate her numerous fans not to give up on working hard.

"PLS WAT EVER U ARE PASSING THROUGH IN LIFE. NEVER GIVE UP. Keep working hard and with prayers...God will perfect your story one day."

Reactions

iambisola:

"God is good all the time."

ucheogbodo:

"This is a major glow up sis So proud of you more blessings."

ladonia_altagracia_mimi:

"My dear i cry on your behalf too its really touching and surprising how God can change someone's life we all pray that God visit us as well with the hard work we do."

oleyceesay72:

"Ohh darling God is so good amazing God God don’t make mistakes thank you God."

