Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin has taken to social media on Christmas day to remember her late husband Dudu Heritage who passed away in September

The actress shared throwback photos with her late hubby and expressed how much she and the family miss him

Bimbo also added that Christmas this years different for her because she would be celebrating alone in over twenty years

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin lost her husband, Dudu Heritage in September and it is safe to say that there would suddenly be a lot of firsts for her.

While everyone celebrated Christmas with their spouses and family, the actress took to social media to reminisce about her late husband.

1st Christmas without you

Bimbo shared throwback photos from endifferent mts with her husband and expressed how much she misses him.

She also added that this is the first Christmas she would be celebrating alone without her partner in twenty-one years.

"First Christmas without you in twenty- one years ! My backbone, continue to rest in the loving arms of your maker. Oko mi,WE MISS YOU!"

Fans and colleagues sympathize with Bimbo

Nollywood actors and actresses attend Dudu Heritage's Wake Keep

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin’s late husband, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke aka Dudu Heritage’s death continued to cause great sadness.

A Christian wake keep was organised for the deceased and it was held on October 14, 2021, in Ibadan.

A number of Nollywood actors and actresses were in attendance as they turned up for their colleague, Bimbo Oshin, to pay their respects to her late husband.

