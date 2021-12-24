The Instagram page of one of the Ooni of Ife's new wives is a pleasant place to be as it dazzles with white and gold

The queen, Afolashade Ashley is well educated and loves to speak glowingly of herself and her husband, the king

The queen also has over 10k followers on the app who benefit from her wise words and of course, gush over her

Adegoke Afolashade Ashley Folakemi is one of the new beautiful wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The queen is a well educated individual, seeing as she is a charted annountant, and she also has her hands in philanthropism with the Ashley Adegoke foundation.

Queen Ashley loves to speak highly of herself Photo credit: @omo_oba_aaa

Just like the previous queens, Afolasade wears white and gold with red ornamental beads and her Instagram page has quite a handful of photos of her regally dressed.

The queen holds herself in high esteem as most of her posts are photos and writeups where she spoke glowingly of and praised herself.

One of her post read:

"Alpha female dont run in packs, she’s often alone, knows her power and works in silent. Confidence is the business and I am it’s BOSS …. Life is full of pretenders BUT I slay them all… I never stumble… distinctive is the centre piece of my TABLE….Call me Omo Oba Ooni Adagba, Omo Ajimasapon, Omo Ekun, Omo Debiyi, Omo Erin Meje Meje, Omo Adagba Komoyeku, AFolasade AFolakemi Ashley ODU Aya Osha, Aya Olofin Adimula, Aya Oba."

Words of praises for the king

Afolasade clearly adores the king as she also dedicated few posts on her page just to praise and eulogize him.

She also speaks fondly of the king and always indicates on her posts that she is his queen.

The queen is also a fashion killer because even though she wears just white, she shows up in different attires, designs and styles that show her versatility.

