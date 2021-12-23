Nigerians love the holiday season especially when it is Christmas time. Even celebrities are not left behind as their posts tend toward the theme of the season.

As expected, some Naija celebrities took to their social media pages to share new photos to celebrate Christmas. Posing behind a Christmas tree or donning the colour red and green, there is no doubt that they were already prepared to for the celebration.

Nigerian celebrities who have shared lovely Christmas photos. Photos: @toyinabraham, @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares lovely photos of celebrities who have posted Christmas pictures.

1. Chizzy Alichi

The actress donned a lovely red jumpsuit and posed on a staircase for the camera. She was surrounded by red flowers with touches of green. In the caption that accompanied the post, Chizzy said the photo was posted in the spirit of Christmas.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Wofai Fada

The actress and comedian dressed simply but posed with a Christmas tree. She also had an headband on. In her caption, Wofai told her fans who love the season to enjoy it by lighting up their Christmas trees and play good music.

3. Laura Ikeji

The controversial fashion blogger and influencer is one of the first persons to share her family's Christmas photos. The family looked beautiful in their red and white outfits as they posed behind a tall Christmas tree.

According to Laura, she is grateful that she has all her family together to celebrate Christmas.

4. Toyin Abraham

Donned in a beautiful red dress, actress Toyin Abraham posed beside her husband who wore a white traditional outfit and sat on a chair with a staff in his hand. The couple look stunning in the photo.

5. Kiddwaya

The BBNaija star definitely look like a real father Christmas.

These photos from Naija celebrities make their fans anticipate the Christmas celebration.

Home sweet home

Comedian Bovi's wife Kris Asimonye took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment their son David arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kris couldn’t contain her excitement as she received the young man following his emergence from the arrival section of the airport.

Another video captured the emotional moment David was reunited with his siblings at home and his sister went emotional.

Source: Legit.ng