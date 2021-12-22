Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are currently having their star-studded wedding ceremony in Lagos

The couple gave their guests and paparazzi the much awaited scene as they subtly made their way to their wedding venue

Fans gushed over the celebrity couple as they held hands while some of their guests and cameramen struggled to get photos and videos of them

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe finally made their way to their wedding venue and the reception they got was heartwarming.

In videos sighted online, Lateef and Mo Bimpe stayed behind their train as they arranged in a coordinated manner.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe make grand entrance at wedding



Comedian, Mr Macaroni who is the groomsman stood behind Lateef and Bimpe with the maid of honour.

They both greeted guests and at some point, Lateef in his goofy manner made his bride laugh.

Watch the video below:

Another video showed the latest Nollywood couple as they danced their way through the crowd into the event.

See the clip below:

In another adorable video, Lateef and Mo Bimpe took over the dancefloor as they showed off their moves.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react

queenshifi:

"I love the way he always gushes over her ."

adenikeoadebayo:

"When she told him “would you focus on me…..” I was like Yasssssss Sis!!!!! It’s your day mama!!! Congratulations you both!!! "

flakkiesworld_of_beauty:

"When I see them, I see love ,may their home be blessed forever."

tolah_ni:

"It's the way they are always holding hands together for me."

tilajoy_decor:

"She is so calm. Congratulations to you both, God bless ur home."

bukoladorcas52's profile picture

bukoladorcas52

"Awwwwn Congratulations beautiful people."

ewuradez_hub:

"His humility . Beautiful people."

Nollywood stars storm Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's wedding

Nollywood sweethearts, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe put fans and their colleagues on a chokehold as they went through the events of their journey to be man and wife forever.

The final lap of Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding heppened in Lagos and their colleagues in Nollywood and in the industry turned up for them.

Several clips on Instagram show stars such as Mercy Aigbe, Adunni Ade, Mr Macaroni, Jide Awobona, Tunde Kelani, Madam Saje, Kemi Korede amongst several others as they made their way into the wedding venue.

