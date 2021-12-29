Happening Today: Tickets for The Throne Night Rave are still available!
HAPPENING TODAY! Stacked December is on and we are all here for it. From a spectacular show with the Big Name Concert and an excellent performance by Odogwu at the Burna Boy Live Experience concert, @toroec brings you yet another sweet news.
Tickets for the Throne Afternoon Rave now comes at no cost. Yes, you don't need to pay a dime, just come and Rave with your faves. This is our own way of saying thank you for your support thus far.
Date: Wednesday, December 29 2021
Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Lagos
Gate opens from 12 noon
Tell everyone you know, and come through.
Tickets for The Throne Night Rave are still available via abeg.app. If you already got tickets for Afternoon Rave, that's an automatic entry to the Night Rave
