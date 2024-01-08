The University of Offa has officially commenced its Post-UTME screening exercise, extending invitations to all suitably qualified applicants seeking admission to various programs.

The announcement, detailed in a memorandum from the Office of the Registrar, reads: “The University of Offa, Offa, Kwara state wishes to inform applicants seeking admission into the undergraduate program for the 2023/2024 academic session that the post-UTME registration has commenced.”

The memo further reads: “To qualify for the post-UTME screening, applicants for the 2023/2024 UTME/DE must meet the following requirements:

• Scored 140 and above in UTME for all courses.

• Must have chosen the University of Offa as their FIRST choice in the JAMB form. Applicants who did not choose the University of Offa as their FIRST choice can also apply but only after completing a change of institution/course through any JAMB accredited centers nationwide. To make UNIOFFA their FIRST choice, applicants must have at least five (5) O'level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English language, at not more than two (2) sittings.”

The Registrar emphasized that the registration window for the screening exercise now closes on 15 of February, 2024. Prospective applicants can register by visiting the UNIOFFA portal and clicking on 'UTME Candidate Application Form' on the official website at https://unioffa.edu.ng/New-Screening

For further inquiries, you can call; 08066814330, 08132953960, or 09077799259.”

Source: Legit.ng