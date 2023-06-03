A young professor has been welcomed into the Department of History and International Relations at the Lagos State University (LASU)

Dr Adewunmi Falode was announced as the youngest professor in the history of the department's existence

He was reported to have bagged his first degree in 1998, his master's in 2000 and his doctorate in 2012

Lagos, Ojo - The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the appointment of Dr Adewunmi Falode to the Department of History and International Relations, making him the youngest professor in the department.

According to Vanguard online, the appointment was described as a significant milestone for the department and the institution.

Dr Adewunmi Falode bagged his doctorate in 2012, his master's in 2000 and his first degree in 1998. Photo Credit: LASU and African Scientists Directory

It was gathered that Dr Falode's relationship with the department dates back to 2004, and he has been an expert in international relations, strategic studies, terrorism studies, war studies, and Nigerian history.

This long list of specialisations has also made him an authority of repute and an integral resource person in all of these specialities.

He bagged his doctorate in 2012 from the University of Lagos, the same institution he bagged his master's 12 years earlier.

Dr Falode bagged his first degree in 1998 from Lagos State University.

Dr Falode’s appointment as the department’s youngest professor demonstrates LASU’s commitment to nurturing exceptional talent and fostering academic excellence.

A statement from the department reads:

“It is a testament to the department’s dedication to providing a conducive environment for growth and development for faculty members and students alike.

“Dr Falode is poised to inspire and mentor the next generation of scholars at LASU with his vast knowledge, research prowess, and dedication to history and international relations. His appointment as a professor adds to the department’s academic prowess and augments its reputation as a leading institution in studying history and international relations.”

The department further congratulated him on his appointment, saying:

“The LASU Department of History and International Relations congratulates Dr Adewunmi Falode on this outstanding achievement and eagerly anticipates the remarkable contributions he will make in his new role as a professor.”

