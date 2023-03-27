The Chrisland Schools Parents Teachers Association have called on the Lagos state government to attend to their needs regarding the continuous closure of the school in Ikeja

The parents appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reopen the school for the sake of the 500 remaining students who have been home for upward of seven weeks now

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, earlier noted that the school will remain shut until the Lagos State government is satisfied that the lives of students in the school are not endangered and other safety concerns are addressed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Parents of all Chrisland School Units across the country under the auspices of the Parents Teachers Association have made a strong appeal to the Lagos State Government headed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Chrisland parents cry out over the continuous closure of the Chrisland High School Ikeja, Lagos, which has remained closed for over seven weeks now following the death of one of the students of the school, the Late Miss Whitney Adeniran.

Chrisland's Parents beg Lagos Government to reopen the school. Photo credit: Nyula Nguumbur Sandra

Source: Twitter

Chrisland parents cry out, begs Sanwo-Olu

The Concerned parents of the school have appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reopen the school to enable students to catch up with the terms academic calendar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The concerned parents in an open letter to the Governor, a copy made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, appreciated Sanwo-Olu’s unbiased and unalloyed support to the deceased family, urging him to consider the interest of students in terminal classes of year 9 and 12 respectively.

"The PTA submits that it is morally unfair to make other innocent children suffer for what they know nothing about with the educational trajectory of most of them hanging in the balance and indeed about to be completely jeopardized by the continuous closure of the school.

"Chrisland PTA hereby cries out in the interest of her children who are suffering great mental stress and disillusionment over the current state of impasse. It should be noted that a lot of these children require psychological intervention as most of them are still suffering from the emotional trauma of losing one of their fellow students and cannot understand why they are at the same time being punished by the Government for the same occurrence.

"The PTA has been offering moral support and empathy to the Sdeniran family over this unfortunate and heartbreaking incident. While we continue to sympathize with the Adenirans and pray that God will continually uphold them, we call on his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos state to kindly and urgently consider the passionate appeal of all Chrisland parents and the cry of over 500 children who have sadly been grounded at home, for upward of seven weeks now and reopen Chriland High School Ikeja without further delay," the statement signed by Chairpersons, Chrisland Schools Parents Teachers Association noted.

Lagos, ministry of justice, reveals fate of Chrisland school, staff

A fresh update on the case of the deceased Whitney Adeniran of the Chrisland High School Ikeja has been revealed by the Lagos state ministry of justice.

It was gathered in a report by TheCable that a case of involuntary manslaught*r and negligence had been established against Chrisland High School and its staff by the Lagos ministry of Justice.

Meanwhile, the ministry of justice ordered an immediate closure of the school while an autopsy and other investigations commenced.

Whitney Adeyemi: Protest Hits Lagos as Residents Besiege Chrisland School

Legit.ng reported earlier that there was mild drama on Monday, February 13, when some protesters hit the streets of Lagos over the mysterious death of Whitney Adeyemi, a pupil of Chrisland School.

The Punch reports that the protesters, believed to be relations of the late pupil, besieged the school premises to protest Whitney's death.

Whitney, 12, died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege Stadium in the Agege area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng