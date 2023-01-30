A fresh twist has erupted in the build-up to the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

It was gathered that e-Tranzact, the digital financial service company vending the e-pin registration for candidate was found wanting in an extortion scandal

JAMB in a statement said it has suspended its partnership with e-Tranzact ahead of the exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has suspended digital financial service company e-Tranzact from being its payment vendor for the 2023 UTME e-pins.

As reported by TheCable, the announcement was made by the examination board on Monday, January 30.

JAMB announced that it has commenced a high level monitoring mechanism to curb extortion from vendors. Photo: JAMB

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that e-Tranzact has been a major partner with the examination body for years not until recently when it was alleged that some of its agent have been extorting candidates registering for the 2023 UTME.

According to JAMB's statement:

“Evidence available to the board showed that some of the agents of eTranzact such as Embassy Cafe have been vending the 2023 UTME pins above the prescribed fee.”

JAMB stated that the actions e-Tranzact was a violation of the rules of the examination body stating that no vendor is allowed to sell above the stipulated fee assigned by JAMB.

The statement reads:

“The board also made it explicitly clear that the vendors would be held responsible for the actions or inactions of their agents especially as they concern about the vending fee of its e-pins.

“In view of the incidence of extortion perpetrated by some of its agents, eTranzact is hereby suspended from engaging in the vending of the Board’s e-pins as well as other transactions associated with the Board’s processes.”

Alleged extortion: "Forward your complaint to us", JAMB tells candidates

Meanwhile, the examination body have urged students with cases of extortion or related cases to reach out for solution to be proffered.

Similarly, a monitoring mechanism have been put in place by the board to ensure that all vendors are put in check to ensure transparency.

JAMB said:

“The board has put in a robust mechanism for continuous monitoring of the conduct of all vending outlets with a view to ensuring that Nigerians, who desire to obtain the

“Board’s ePINs are not exploited. All vendors are, therefore, urged to monitor the activities of their agents as the board would not abdicate its responsibility of protecting the interests of Nigerians in getting value and services for their money.”

