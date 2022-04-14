On April 14, 2014, a total of 276 girls - all below the age of 18 years - were abducted by some Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok

Eight years after the abduction which caused public outrage with the international community calling for intensified efforts by the government of Nigeria to ensure the release of the girls, over 100 of them are still missing. Others have either been rescued or have escaped from the terrorists' captivity.

UNICEF has called for an improved effort to ensure secure learning environment for school children. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Calling for improved safety of learners in schools, especially for girls, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), safe schools and a secured learning environment is key to increasing girls' enrollment, retention and completion of education.

A statement released by Samuel Kaalu, UNICEF's communication specialist, Kano on Thursday, April 14, said since the first attack by a terrorist group in GGSS Chibok, school children have become soft targets with many incidents of attacks leading to their deaths.

The statement said that the attack on schools by armed groups has become recurrent in the last two years, especially in the northwest and north-central regions of Nigeria.

It said that since December 2020, 1,436 school children and 17 teachers have been abducted from schools, and 16 school children lost their lives in different such attacks.

UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins warned that unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks and subsequent abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable.

Hawkins also noted that these occurrences cut short the future and dreams of the affected students.

His words:

“Attacks on learning institutions render the learning environment insecure and discourage parents and caregivers from sending their wards to schools, while the learners themselves become fearful of the legitimate pursuit of learning."

According to him, the invisible harm school attacks inflict on the victims’ mental health is incalculable and irredeemable.

In addition, Hawkins said that with girls being particularly targetted, 60 per cent of the figures for out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls.

Calling for a halt to such incessant attacks on schools, the UNICEF representative said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that learning in Nigeria is not a dangerous enterprise for any child, particularly for girls.

Continuing the statement decried the closure of 11, 536 schools since December 2020 due to abductions and security issues.

UNICEF said that these school closures have impacted the education of approximately 1.3 million children in the 2020/21 academic year thereby creating a learning interruption that contributes to the gaps in children’s knowledge and skills.

The statement also said that these gaps may lead to the loss of approximately 3.4 billion United States dollars in the lifetime earnings of these children.

The international organisation said it is collaborating with the Nigerian government through funding from donors to protect children's right to education in a safe and inclusive learning environment.

