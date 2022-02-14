In what could be described as a valentine gift for private candidates, who are anxious to know their fate as they sought to soar higher academically.

Finally, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2021 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates, The Punch reports.

Speaking on Monday, February 14, at WAEC Lagos office, Head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, said the examination was conducted at the same time throughout the five-member countries, including Nigeria.

He said, “A total of 52, 973 candidates registered ft the examination. The conduct of the examination took place from Friday, November 12, 2021 to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.”

Source: Legit.ng