Facebook's sister platform WhatsApp has warned that the new Online Safety Bill by the UK government will infringe on users' privacy

The messaging app argued that should the bill be passed into law, billions of people around the world will be exposed

The Online Safety Bill aimed to hold social media companies accountable and responsible for actions that impact users' lives

Messaging app, WhatsApp has raised concerns over the United Kingdom's proposed Online Safety bill, threatening that it may exit the country rather than expose users' privacy.

The Facebook sister platform said the bill proposed by the UK government will allow unofficial members the power to weaken the privacy of its users.

In a letter dated Monday, April 17, WhatsApp opposed the law saying they will continue to defend encryption technology for the safety of users' data around the world.

"We do not think any company, government or person should have the power to read your personal messages, and we will continue to defend encryption technology.

"We are proud to stand with other technology companies in our industry pushing back against the misguided parts of this law that would make people in the UK and around the world less safe," read the WhatsApp letter in part.

What is Online Safety Bill?

The Online Safety Bill requires technology firms to break end-to-end encryption on private messaging services.

The bill also aims to hold social media companies accountable and responsible for actions that impact users' lives.

Since its introduction in May 2021, the been has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from free speech advocates and online safety campaigners.

The company called on the UK government to re-look into the bill and ensure it aligns with the stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respects human rights to privacy.

WhatsApp says it may withdraw services

WhatsApp noted that end-to-end encryption is a possible defence against online fraud and scams which continue to increase.

"As currently drafted, the Bill could break end-to-end encryption, opening the door to routine, general and indiscriminate surveillance of personal messages of friends, family members, employees, human rights activists and even politicians themselves..," the firm said.

The bill is also opposed by the United Nations (UN), which argues that it raises a host of serious problems.

The company warned that should the UK government fail to rethink its proposals, it will withdraw its services from the country.

This could cut billions of WhatsApp communications around the world, directed to the European nation.

