Elon Musk took drastic measures to cut down Twitter costs after he acquired the giant social media firm for a whopping $44 million

The company has been struggling to pay rent for its San Francisco office three months after Musk's takeover

Twitter resorted to auctioning its office equipment and machines including espresso, fridges, kegerators and computers among others

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Elon Musk has resorted to auctioning Twitter office equipment and kitchen wares as the company struggles to pay rent.

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter

Source: UGC

This came after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO acquired the social media giant for a whopping $44 million.

Twitter items on sale

Musk took drastic measures to cut Twitter costs as most companies stopped advertising on the social messaging app.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to CNBC, Heritage Global Partners, a company conducting an auction for Twitter, listed for bid computers and oversized neon displays for the company’s logo.

Others are kitchen supplies that include a rotisserie cooker, multiple refrigerators, pizza ovens, espresso machines and kegerators.

On Monday, January 17, the neon electrical sign displaying Twitter's log received a bid of $17,500.

Landlord sues Twitter for late rent payment

The items are auctioned from the San Francisco office three months after Musk's takeover.

The commercial building owner sued the company for failing to pay its rent on time.

Documents presented in California Superior Court showed Twitter defaulted on $136, 260 rent for its San Fransisco office.

The landlord had given Twitter a notice to settle the arrears on December 16, 2022, but the company failed to settle the dues on time.

Musk planned to renegotiate rental lease agreements or opt out of some if they do not play by his terms.

Musk's measures to cut Twitter's cost

Early in January 2023, Musk directed workers at Twitter's Asia headquarters in Singapore to start working from home.

The company sent an email to the staff on Wednesday, January 11, telling them to vacate the office.

Twitter said it reassigned the staff as remote workers in its internal systems until further communication.

Source: TUKO.co.ke