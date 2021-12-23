Nigeria's Civil Aviation is having trouble recovering its N5.9 billion debt from Nigeria's indigenous telecoms operator, Glo

The NCAA commenced dismantling Glo's base stations across Nigeria over the debt and promised to continue the action until the debt is fully recovered

Glo is yet to comment on the issue but subscribers are already complaining of service disruption in the affected areas

Globabacom users in Abuja may be having a difficult time connecting to the network due to the disruption of services in one of their base stations in Wuse 2, the Federal Capital Territory.

This is because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, led by Captain Musa Nuhu, stormed the base station of Glo accompanied by security personnel, to shut down the station on Wednesday over N5.9bn debt.

Musa Nuhu of NCAA

The NCC boss said the agency will continue dismantling base stations belonging to Glo across the country until it recovers its money.

NCAA explains reason behind action

The NCAA boss said Glo’s Main Switch will continue to be turned off across the country until there is a payment schedule by the indigenous telecoms operator.

NCAA Spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

What Adurogboye said:

“One of Glo’s coordinating centres was disabled today in Abuja to pressure the company to commit to a payment plan. They owed NCAA and we have been on it for years. They do not honour meeting and do not give any payment plan,” he told our correspondent.

The spokesperson of the agency said the telecoms company has repeatedly shunned the agency after a series of letters and pleas and that the telecoms operator has refused to attend meetings initiated to address the issue.

The Punch reports that in the last follow-up letter of October 4, 2021, and titled, ‘Re: Illegal Mounting of High Structures and Refusal to Renew Expired Aviation Height Clearance Certificates by Globacom Limited,’ the NCAA had told Glo that because it had failed to pay the required amount of N5.9 billion, it is left with no alternative than but to begin the disruption of its masts and base stations across Nigeria without notice.

The NCAA said:

“In the circumstance, having exhausted all avenues for a resolution of this matter, we are now left without a choice but to apply the relevant sanctions, including the dismantling of all your non-compliant masts nationwide. And this shall be without further notice to you,” the letter was signed by NCAA Legal Adviser/Head, Compliance and Enforcement, Emmanuel Chukwuma and addressed to

“I am directed to inform you that the NCAA is not disposed to granting this latest (fourth) request to reschedule the meeting, particularly, as no reason was given for your non-attendance on the last date.

“In the circumstance, having exhausted all avenues for a resolution of this matter, we are now left without a choice but to apply the relevant sanctions including the dismantling of all your non-compliant masts nationwide. And this shall be without further notice to you.

Glo keeps mum

Globalcom media team was not available for comments as efforts to get the comments of a member of the media team at Globacom, Arinze Anapugar, proved abortive on Wednesday as he didn’t take his calls and had yet to reply to a text message seeking comments on the matter.

Loss of subscribers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that there was no gainer in the telecoms market in April following a loss of 3.70 million by the four major telephone service in Nigeria. This reduced the number of subscribers by 1.92%.

Analysis of the industry's data showed that the total telephone subscriber base fell from 192.08 million in March to 188.37 million at the end of April.

The biggest loser for the month under review was Globacom, as the network provider's subscriber base declined to 50.59 million by April ending, after 2.3 million users dumped its service - in March, Glo had 52.91 million subscribers.

