Edo Carnival Organisers Assure Winners of Pending Payments, Thank Participants
- The Edo Carnival inaugural edition has been described as a successful cultural celebration despite challenges
- The organisers said the event was executed amid funding and logistical constraints
- Management assured winners that all outstanding prizes will be paid before the second edition
The organisers of the maiden edition of the Edo Carnival have expressed profound appreciation to participants, volunteers, sponsors, and partners for their contributions to what they described as a successful inaugural cultural celebration.
In an official statement released by the Edo Carnival Organising Team, management commended the dedication, creativity, and resilience displayed by all stakeholders, noting that their collective efforts have laid a strong foundation for what is envisioned as a landmark annual event in Edo State.
According to the statement, the first edition of the carnival was delivered despite significant financial and logistical challenges, including limited sponsorship support.
The team emphasised that, throughout the planning and execution stages, priority was given to the welfare of participants and volunteers.
The statement read:
“We ensured that participants and volunteers were provided with basic provisions, including regular transportation and feeding throughout the event."
Also, the organisers recognised the critical role played by individuals who brought the carnival to life.
Payment of prize money
However, the team formally acknowledged that prize payments to Band Competition winners have yet to be disbursed due to funding constraints stemming from a shortfall in anticipated sponsorship revenue.
Management assured affected winners that the obligation remains a top priority and that concrete steps are being taken to secure the necessary funds.
The organisers pledged that all outstanding payments would be settled before the commencement of the second edition of the Edo Carnival, adding that no prizes would be forfeited.
Describing the funding setback as a common hurdle for first-time initiatives, the team maintained that such challenges would not define the future of the event. Instead, they said the experience has strengthened their resolve to build a more structured, better-funded, and more impactful second edition.
The statement concluded with a call for continued patience and support from volunteers, stakeholders, and the wider community, expressing optimism that the Edo Carnival will grow into a proud cultural symbol for the state and beyond.
The maiden edition marks what organisers believe is the beginning of a lasting cultural platform aimed at celebrating heritage, creativity, and unity within the community.
