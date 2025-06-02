Several investment platforms continue to crash every year in Nigeria, trapping billions of naira belonging to investors

There may be some hope for Addy Finance investors, as a court has ruled on the 4-year-long liquidation dispute and ordered a bank to refund the company's funds

In addition to refunding the company's account balance at the time the liquidation commenced, the bank also has to pay the required interest

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state has ordered the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to immediately refund company funds belonging to Addy Finance & Investments (Addyfx) Limited, alongside accrued interest.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu, who issued the ruling, ordered UBA to pay the company liquidator the sums of ₦39,108,417 and $53,078.04, with pre-judgement interest at 20% and post-judgement interest at 10% per annum.

The ruling was given following an application by the liquidator in the winding-up suit FHC/L/CP/1577/2021: Nduka Nwabuwa & 3 Ors v. Addy Finance & Investments Ltd.

The application sought, among other reliefs, the recovery of the company's funds held by United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and the delivery of its account statements as required under Sections 576, 577, and 603 of CAMA 2020 and the Companies Winding-Up Rules 2001.

How Addy Finance crashed in 2021

More popularly known as Addy Fx, Addy Finance and Investment Limited was an investment company founded in November 2018 by Adoms Uju Francis.

The company operated as a forex trader, promising investors up to 25% monthly interest in two investment cycles. The company secured the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) license in 2021 and started attracting even more investors.

Unfortunately, it failed soon after, with up to ₦13 billion of investors’ funds trapped in it, according to FIJ analysis.

The liquidation dispute has lingered since 2021, tying down the company’s funds with UBA, till the court recently ruled on it, allowing the liquidator to recover the funds from UBA.

Court orders UBA to submit account statements

The court also ordered UBA to submit certified statements of the account belonging to the company, covering from Tuesday, 2 November 2021 (the commencement of the company’s winding up), to the date of the judgement.

The counsel to the liquidator, T.Y.Salman, argued that it was unlawful for UBA to withhold the company’s funds after the court orders restraining withdrawals since Wednesday, 30 March 2022, and the appointment of a provisional liquidator on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The ruling relied on UBA’s affidavit in earlier proceedings, which showed the company’s account balances with UBA were N30,455,571.65, N8,652,845.56, and $53,078.04, the SUN reports.

Why the Court ruled against UBA

In the ruling, Justice Dipeolu found that UBA did not comply with its obligations and attempted to rely on garnishee orders and interim forfeiture orders obtained after the winding-up commenced, both of which are void under Section 577 of CAMA 2020.

The court also stated that UBA had exhibited inconsistencies in its conduct by filing a sworn statement in November 2023 denying the existence of funds, while simultaneously negotiating and paying over N27 million to some of the company’s creditors in a separate suit, without disclosing the winding-up order or the appointment of a liquidator.

UBA had also failed to serve critical documents (Exhibit ATO 6) on the liquidator until after the consent judgement and payments had been made.

The bank also went ahead to enter settlement terms and disburse the company funds without involving the company or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with some UBA staff reportedly receiving ₦16 million out of the sum.

Justice Dipeolu held that the bank bore the burden of proving that the balance did not exist, and condemned the professional conduct of UBA’s counsel.

The court thus granted the liquidator's relief and ordered UBA to refund N30,455,571.65 (balance as of Thursday, December 1, 2022), N8,652,845.56 (balance as of Wednesday, March 1, 2023), and $53,078.04 (balance as of Wednesday, March 1, 2023).

Hope for investors as liquidator recovers company funds

This news signifies hope for investors who lost substantial funds to Addyfx, Farmkonnext, Farmsponsor, Farmfunded, and other collapsed investment platforms.

The burden now lies on the liquidator to work with the EFCC to return investors' funds to them, as much as can be covered with the recovered funds.

Following the recent collapse of CBEX investment platform, the EFCC has also assured CBEX investors that it would recover their funds and apprehend the criminals.

SEC bans online investment platforms

In related news, President Bola Tinubu has signed the Investments and Securities Act 2025 into law, introducing key reforms.

Legit.ng reported that one of these reforms banned online foreign exchange (forex) trading platforms, online investment platforms, and other online exchanges.

This is a move aimed at protecting Nigerian investors in the online space and curbing market abuses.

