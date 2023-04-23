Google Chief Executive Officer Sunday Pichai reportedly earned $218 in 2022

Pichai's earnings put him among the world's most-paid CEOs, led by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk

Shareholders of big companies in the US have raised concerns about fat salaries received by CEOs

Google's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunday Pichai, received more than $218 million as his base annual salary for 2022, according to filings published on Friday, April 21, 2023. His net compensation of $2 million has stayed the same since 2020.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, also spent about $6 million on Pichai's security.

Google CEO joins the list

The filing said other top executives at the company all made about $37 million. The company awards them shares annually.

Business Insider reports that the CEO's compensation makes him one of the best-paid in the world as tech companies embarked on massive layoffs, including Amazon, Meta, and Twitter.

Alphabet laid off about 12,000 staff in January, and the CEO said he took full responsibility for the decisions.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, asked for a pay cut for 2023 after a massive package in the previous years caused serious controversy among shareholders. He has set his earnings at $49 million, about 40% less than last year.

Shareholders protest CEOs fat pay

An investor advocacy group says most of the US's most prominent companies overpaid their CEOs.

Time Magazine said that a report listed 100 overpaid bosses who got high compensation last year

The report said Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav received $246 million in 2022 and voted against his pay package due to the company's stock drop.

The second overpaid CEO in 2022 was Estee Lauder's Fabrizio Freda, who made $66 million last year while the firm's stock dropped 33%.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, emerged as the best-paid CEO last year after selling the company's shares to help him fund his purchase of Twitter.

List of Highest-Paid CEOs in the World

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, $23.5 Billion

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, $770.5 Million

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, $561 Million

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, $453.5 Million

Leonard Schleifer, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, $452.9 Million

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, $439.4 Million

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, $309.4 million

Robert A. Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, $296.7 Million

Hock E. Tan, CEO of Broadcom $288 Million

Safra A. Catz, CEO of Oracle $239.5 Million

