Forbes has released its annual 2023 list of billionaires around the world, revealing the 18 richest men in Africa for the year

Aliko Dangote maintained his position as the richest man in Africa after making over $3 billion in one year

Abdul Samad Rabiu, another Nigerian businessman, made an impressive jump of three places on the list

Aliko Dangote, the chairman, and CEO of the industrial conglomerate Dangote Group, has held onto his position as the wealthiest man in Africa for the 12th year straight.

According to Forbes' 2023 World Billionaires List, Dangote's net worth climbed by $300 million in one year to $ 14.3 billion, pushing his rank up from 130th to 124th in the world.

Dangote, Rabiu, and Adenuga hold positions in the top six rankings of the wealthiest men in Africa. Photo credit: Forbes

The Forbes World’s Billionaires is an annual ranking list that provides a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates.

Dangote wealth compared to other Africans

Besides Dangote, 17 other Africans were featured on Forbes' billionaire list for 2023, which consists of 2,640 persons around the world.

Legit.ng analysis shows that the African billionaires on the list are distributed as follows: one each from Algeria, Morocco, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, three from Nigeria, and five from both Egypt and South Africa.

Forbes Africa's 2023 rich list and net worth

Aliko Dangote - $14.2 bn - Nigeria Johann Rupert & family - $11.1 bn - South Africa Nicky Oppenheimer & family - $8.4 bn - South Africa Abdulsamad Rabiu - $8.2 bn - Nigeria Nassef Sawiris - $7.4 bn - Egypt Mike Adenuga - $6.1 bn - Nigeria Issad Rebrab & family - $4.6 bn - Algeria Mohamed Mansour - $3.6 bn - Egypt Naguib Sawiris - $3.3 bn - Egypt Patrice Motsepe - $2.7 bn - South Africa Koos Bekker - $2.4 bn - South Africa Strive Masiyiwa - $1.9 bn - Zimbabwe Aziz Akhannouch & family - $1.5 bn - Morocco Mohammed Dewji - $1.5 bn - Tanzania Youssef Mansour - $1.5 bn - Egypt Othman Benjelloun & family - $1.3 bn - Morocco Yasseen Mansour - $1.3 bn - Egypt Michiel Le Roux - $1 bn - South Africa

How Other Nigerian Billionaires Performed

Abdulsamad Rabiu's net worth saw a significant increase from $6.9 billion in 2022 to $8.2 billion in 2023.

This led to him climbing an impressive 90 places to reach the 289th spot on Forbes' 2023 World Billionaires List, making him the fourth wealthiest person in Africa.

Conversely, Mike Adenuga's net worth declined from $7.1 billion to $6.1 billion in 2023, causing his global rank to drop from 379th to 411th.

Nevertheless, he remains one of the wealthiest in Africa and currently the 6th richest in Africa.

Forbes releases list of 25 richest people in the world for 2023

In a similar report, Legit.ng revealed Forbes's list of the 25 richest men in the world for 2023.

The list showed that Elon Musk has been dethroned as the richest man in the world.

This is because he lost a substantial part of his wealth since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

