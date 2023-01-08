A Nigerian lady, Angela Job Emodiae has claimed she made sales of about N1 billion selling Kuli Kuli online

The Jos resident said she made the amount by selling to Nigeria who stays abroad and orders her product in bulk

Angela’s claims have been disputed by Nigerians who dismissed it as a publicity stunt

Angela Job Emodiae’s claim of making N1 billion online selling a local spiced groundnut cake called Kuli Kuli has got Internet users talking.

Emodiae posted on her Facebook page how she made the whopping sum by selling locally-made snacks and that she is targeting more than N2 billion in 2023.

Angela Job Emodiae and her Kuli Kuli Credit: Angela

Source: Facebook

Nigerians abroad her biggest clients

She said her main clients are Nigerians who live abroad who order the product online and she sends it to them via freight services.

Emodiae said she has not begun exporting the product yet but just makes sales on social media, especially Facebook.

According to receipts and WhatsApp chats posted on her page, Emodiae showed how customers paid her for her services.

In one of the chats, she said her biggest clients are Nigerians living abroad.

In one instance, the self-styled owner of Anjees Foods showed about N1 million credited to her account which she claims came from a satisfied customer.

Wealthy clients patronise her

She said she supplies the products to wealthy clients who buy in dozens, adding that she has a lot of staff who make her work easy and helps her distribute the product to clients.

The Jos Plateau Stae resident said she also sells Peanut burgers alongside her Kuli Kuli business.

Nigerians doubt story

But Internet users have faulted Emodiae’s claims saying that such claims are spurious and unrealistic in today’s Nigeria and economy.

One person said:

“If Nigerians can believe that Tinubu APC can deliver them from Buhari APC, there's NOTHING they cannot believe.

"Even if she tells Nigerians that she made N1 trillion naira in sales in 1 month, there are millions of Nigerians that will defend her with their blood.”

They called her claims a publicity stunt and attention-seeking.

